Northeast Community College receives $2.4M gift for ag program

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Northeast Community College receive a multi-million dollar gift they hope will attract agricultural students as well as benefit college far into the future.

The late Norman Ochsner, a man who was heavily involved in the Norfolk area left approximately $2.4 million to the college, according to Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation.

He willed the money to be spent on scholarships for agricultural students and Northeast’s agriculture facilities.

Norman Ochsner

“Mr. Ochsner wanted to make sure his legacy would support students for many years,” Kruse said. “His will specifies that Northeast hold the gift in two endowments. One endowment will provide scholarships for agriculture students. The other is to be used for construction and maintenance of the College’s new ag facilities being planned as part of the Nexus project.”

The money is split into two endowments, of which the college can only spend earnings on the endowments and not the principal.

Kruse explained that the principal held in an endowment cannot be spent. Only the earnings are available for the stated purpose.

“From a $1.3 million endowment, we would conservatively expect to receive four percent, or $52,000, in earnings each year,” Kruse said. “That means $52,000 a year in new scholarships for ag students and $52,000 a year for the College’s ag facilities into perpetuity.”

Those scholarships will help attract additional ag students to Northeast, which already grants the most two-year degrees in agriculture in Nebraska and the eighth most in the nation.

Several other charities also received gifts from the Ochsner estate.

