SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Many students and faculty gathered at South Sioux City’s Northeast Community College campus for the groundbreaking of their new facility.

The expansion is expected to cost roughly $10 million, which will help pave the way for the next generation of truck drivers.

The expansion includes a 1,500-square-foot facility for welding classes, as well as 11,600 square feet for CDL training.

“You’ve gotta have a large space where they can learn to back up, where they can learn to back up into dock and loading stations so they can know how to maneuver the truck properly. You know they do need a lot of on-road training as well, but before you get on the road you gotta have a place to practice a bit,” said Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College.

According to the most recent survey from the American Trucking Association more than 80,000 truck drivers are needed in the U.S., and that number is only going to grow.

“We have a lot of drivers getting ready to retire and getting ready to get out from behind the wheel and go home. and we’re needing drivers to fill those spots,” said Ed Lewis, the CDL program director for Northeast Community College.

Industry experts estimate the number of drivers needed could surpass 160,000 by 2030. Northeast Community College officials say this is a step in the right direction.

“The program is six weeks long. Right now our South Sioux City students need to come to Norfolk for the training that we’re gonna have right here at home for them, a lot closer for them,” said Lewis.

“And closer to where the jobs are. When we look at the greater Siouxland area it’s hundreds of thousands of people, and so we know that industries have shared with us how much they need more truck drivers. And so this is really gonna allow us to have more educational opportunities closer to where the people are and students are,” said Barrett.

Northeast Community College officials state that the expansion is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.