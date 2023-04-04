South Sioux City, NE (KCAU) – Officials advised drivers to avoid the Veterans Memorial Bridge Tuesday night due to a fuel leak from a semi.

KCAU 9 received a phone call around 10 p.m. Tuesday from law enforcement advising drivers from driving northbound on the Veterans Memorial bridge.

The northbound lane on the bridge from 9th Street to Dakota Avenue was closed off and traffic was rerouted. The southbound lane was not closed, but drivers couldn’t turn off onto Riverview Drive.

Mutual aid from Sioux City Hazmat was called to the area of the incident. They poured sand material around curb drainages, so fuel wouldn’t get into the sewer system.

Officials had told KCAU 9 that they did not know at the time when the road would be re-opened.

We will provide more information on the incident when we get it.

Update 4/5/23 12:55 A.M.: According to the South Sioux City Law Enforcement Center, the bridge is now fully reopened to traffic.