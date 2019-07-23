Northbound I-29 to be reduced to one lane at Big Sioux River

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Northbound traffic on Interstate 29 traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge over the Big Sioux River starting Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a release that the contractor will be making repairs and overlaying the bridge deck on northbound lanes at the border between South Dakota and Iowa.

While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday.

The DOT is asking drivers to watch for suddenly slowing and merging traffic. They say to also be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

PCI Roads LLC of St. Michael, Minnesota is the prime contractor on the $3.6 million project.

For complete South Dakota road construction information, click here or dial 511.