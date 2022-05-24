SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (5:40 p.m.): An officer with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with KCAU 9 that the road has reopened.

UPDATE: Authorities are redirecting northbound traffic from Highway 75 to C70.

A detour has been set up using C70, K42, C60 and then reconnecting with Highway 75 in Hinton.

——————————————–

A vehicle fire is the cause of traffic being blocked on northbound Highway 75 Tuesday.

The Iowa 511 stated around 3:36 p.m. that a vehicle was on fire on the road between Lone Tree Road and County Road C70.

About five minutes later, officials said that the entire northbound traffic was blocked.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew heading to the scene and will update as we learn more.