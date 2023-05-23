SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The northbound Floyd Boulevard exit on Interstate 29 will be closed overnight.

Interstate 29’s Exit 147A will be closed Tuesday night, May 23, at 8 p.m. so crews can work on a bridge deck seal project, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The closure is expected to end Wednesday morning, May 24, at 6 a.m., weather pending.

A detour will be in effect during the closure. Northbound i-29 drivers can use the Nebraska Street exit ramp (exit 147B), Gordon Drive, Virginia Street, and the southbound frontage road.

Drivers are asked to obey speed limits, drive with caution, allow space between vehicles, and follow signs in the work area.

The latest information on Iowa roads can be found through the Iowa 5111 system. People can visit the Iowa 511 website, call 511 while in Iowa or 800-288-1047 nationwide, follow the 511 social media, or download the 511 app.