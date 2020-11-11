North Union School District to require face coverings inside buildings

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) – An Emmet and Kossuth County school district is mandating face coverings for students, staff and visitors.

According to the North Union School District Facebook page, the school will require face coverings in all buildings (Fenton, Armstrong, Swea City) starting Wednesday, November 11. The mandate was issued due to Governor Kim Reynold’s new proclamation.

Students are asked to bring their own masks. If a student can’t wear a mask due to medical reasons, they are asked to contact their building principal or school nurse.

