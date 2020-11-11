North Union School District to require face coverings inside buildings

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) – An Emmet and Kossuth County school district is mandating face coverings for students, staff and visitors.
According to the North Union School District Facebook page, the school will require face coverings in all buildings (Fenton, Armstrong, Swea City) starting Wednesday, November 11. The mandate was issued due to Governor Kim Reynold’s new proclamation.
Students are asked to bring their own masks. If a student can’t wear a mask due to medical reasons, they are asked to contact their building principal or school nurse.
