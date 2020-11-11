North Union School District to require face coverings inside buildings

The snow has come to an end in Siouxland with totals generally between 2 and 4 inches, but western and northern communities were hit pretty hard with some totals near 8 inches! To the southeast of Sioux City, as much as half an inch of freezing rain fell in locations like Ida Grove. Please use a lot of caution driving and slow things down as you’re going out & about. A layer of ice sits underneath the snow and treacherous travel is expected to continue. The low will fall to 19° tonight as skies clear.

Veterans Day should be OK on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky plus an afternoon high of 39°. A few clouds clip through Thursday with a high of 36°.