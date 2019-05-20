North Sioux robotics club retires robot

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KCAU) – On Sunday, the North Sioux Robotics Club, Robokodas, retired their award-winning robot. They spent the majority of their year taking it around the country to compete.

“It’s not only teaching you how to build and design and program it’s teaching you how to work with other people,” said Kobby Addl.

The team designed the robot using advanced software, then built the robot from scratch, and programmed it to be able to function without anyone controlling it.

“It’s actually really fun and you get to know them better and like there are good times and bad times when you work with them,” said Vernon Kadarkaraisamy, with the Robokodas.

All the hours of work paid off when they won nationals in Omaha and were invited to the world competition in Kentucky where 43 countries came out to compete.

“It was kinda interesting but also stressful at the same time. In South Dakota you’re not exposed to 43 countries worth of cultures; you’re exposed to one of two, so you have to know what you’re doing because in some cultures it might be something good in some it might be bad,” said Caden Dial with the Robokodas.

At Worlds, the team placed 9th in the skills category for middle schoolers, and they won a special award for building their robot.

“Lots of high fives. It felt very nice because at first, I thought that our first Worlds was gonna be not that successful,” said Addl.

Now a bittersweet goodbye to the award-winning robot that took them so far as they look ahead at what’s to come.

“High school is about twice as difficult as middle school so it will be a lot more of a challenge and also there are more opportunities,” said Dial.