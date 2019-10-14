North Sioux City to host food truck event Friday

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Summer may be over but, food trucks will be available for lunch this Friday in North Sioux City.
According to a release, the North Sioux City Economic Development, Pella Gateway, United Sports Academy, V.I.P. Gymnastics and other local businesses are teaming up to host the North Sioux City Food Truck Event.
The event is taking place Friday, October 18 in the CNOS Fieldhouse parking lot, 300 Centennial Drive.
The event will consist of the following food trucks:
- Golden Brew Coffee
- Heck’s BBQ
- Taqueria El Buen Gusto
- Sugar Daddy’s
- Capitol Smoke
- Sweet Treats by K&B
- Dog Eat Dog
- Everything Calzones
During the event, people will also to able to tour CNOS Fieldhouse, Pella Gateway, United Sports Academy and V.I.P Gymnastics.
The North Sioux City Food Truck Event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.