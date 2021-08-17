North Sioux City sees 20% increase in population, according to U.S. Census data

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — U.S. Census Data shows most urban areas around Siouxland have experienced population growth since 2010 and none more than North Sioux City.

2021 has been an exciting year for North Sioux City with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem honoring them as small community of the year back in April, and new census data shows the city’s population has grown 20 percent over the last decade.

The green population signs have not been updated yet to show the 2020 Census numbers but when they are, it will show North Sioux City has eclipsed the 3,000 people mark.

From a town of fewer than a 1,000 at the 1970 Census 50 years later, North Sioux City has come a long way as a community. For some, though, the large increase in population doesn’t come as a surprise.

“That income tax deal is gonna continue to drive growth over here in South Dakota, and so I think if I were to guess, I would say it will grow at least another 20 percent over the next ten years,” said Chris Bogenrief, the President of NAI United Commercial Real Estate.

Bogenrief helped sell the old Gateway warehouse building two years ago, splitting the 750,000 square feet of space into five different sections. He said within 100 days, everything was sold due to a large demand for the commercial space and because of the major tax relief South Dakota businesses receive.

North Sioux City economic developer said North Sioux City has plenty of benefits for those looking to start something new.

“Being in a smaller community, it’s just quick and easy to get things done. To move a building permit through or to get plans reviewed, it’s just, we’re a nimble community,” said Andrew Nilges.

With Downtown Sioux City just 10 minutes away, he said families can enjoy aspects of both city and rural lifestyles.

“The school district, Dakota Valley, is fantastic. It’s second to none, really, and then to be next door to Sioux City and South Sioux City and to have some of those larger quality of life elements as well,” Nilges said.

With new developments popping up all the time and plenty of land still available for buyers looking to expand, the town some call “The Gateway to South Dakota” has no intentions of slowing down soon.