North Sioux City seeing continued economic growth

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KCAU) – It’s a celebration of continued growth in North Sioux City Thursday, where another residential development is now underway.

“The tri-state area is just exploding,” said North Sioux City Council President Dan Parks. “This is a huge need for the North Sioux City area. It’s boosting the economy. It shows that Sioux City as a whole is growing.”

Developer Bart Connelly said that the new developments “keep our youth from moving away and continue to build our community.”

But the soon to be residential lots next to McCook Lake aren’t the only sector expanding, local business is also thriving.

Thrive Fitness owner Travis O’Connor says, “Along with the growth that North Sioux City has seen, we’ve also seen that same growth ourselves, and we had to find a bigger facility.”

O’Connor says his old gym’s location could no longer support increasing membership. He knew a move was necessary, but O’Connor didn’t want to go far.

“When it came time to choose a new location, staying in North Sioux City was an obvious choice because of the recent changes going on with the Gateway building, VIP Gymnastics, new lots that just opened up. Continued growth is a pattern that’s going to follow here in North Sioux City,” said O’Connor.

