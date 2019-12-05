North Sioux City police still looking for car theft suspects

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Police are still looking for two people who led them on a high-speed chase that ended in Stone State Park.

Authorities say that a man and a woman entered Riverside Auto Sales Wednesday afternoon and asked to test drive a 2010 honda accord, seen on surveillance cameras.

A short while later, North Sioux City Police were in pursuit of that same vehicle that was now reported as stolen. The suspects led the police into Iowa.

The chase ending in Stone State Park after the suspects abandoned the car.

Police were searching for the suspects Wednesday evening.

There has been no new information as of Wednesday night.