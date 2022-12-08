NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The North Sioux City Police Department is searching for 14-year-old that went missing Wednesday night.

According to the North Sioux City Police Department’s Facebook page, Brooke R. Munter was last seen Wednesday at around 6 p.m. when she was with friends. She was seen leaving the area of the 200 block of Wallace Avenuewith unknown people.

Officials believe she may be in the Sioux City area.

Police describe Munter as a white female who is approximately 5’5″ and 190 pounds. She has dark blonde/light brown hair and was last seen wearing a hoodie and black shorts.

If you have information regarding Munter’s location you are asked to contact the North Sioux City Police Department at 605-232-4301. She has also been entered into the NCIC as a missing/runaway juvenile.