North Sioux City named as South Dakota Small Community of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – North Sioux City has been named the Small Community of the Year in South Dakota.

The award was presented Wednesday during the Governor’s Office of Economic Development’s annual spring conference. Rapid City was also named the Large Community of the Year.

North Sioux City experienced impressive growth over the last several years, according to a release from the GOED. They added that the growth was driven largely by globally recognized companies like FIMCO Industries, Royal Canin, Wytec and Sterling Computers.

The awards were presented during the GOED’s annual spring conference. The awards were presented by First Gentleman Bryon Noem on the South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s behalf.

“Thanks to South Dakota’s ‘Open for Business’ mindset and the hard work of our community partners, our state is emerging from the COVID pandemic with the strongest economy in America. In particular, our Communities of the Year – Rapid City and North Sioux City – stepped up to support their neighbors,” Noem said.

Also at the conference, Mutch Usera was announced as the winner of the Excellence in Economic Development Award, which the governor said has been instrumental in diversifying projects in the Black Hills for years.