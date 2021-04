NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — After last Tuesday’s mayor race in North Sioux City ended in a tie, results are still the same after council canvassed the results Monday night.

North Sioux City Council canvassed the results of the mayoral race between Linda Cutzinger and Patty Teel, who each received 152 votes in the election.

There will be a recount Tuesday at 3 p.m. at city hall. If the recount still ends in a tie, they will cut a deck of cards with the winner drawing the highest card.