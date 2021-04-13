North Sioux City mayor race ends in tie, Bogenrief wins council seat

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Voters in North Sioux City took to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new mayor and city councilperson.

In the race for mayor, Linda Cutzinger and Patty Teel tied, with each receiving 152 votes.

When a mayoral race ends in a tie, the city council will canvass the results next Monday. The candidates will have five days to request a recount. If no one requests a recount or the race is still tied, the winner is selected by a game of chance.

Gary Bogenrief and Lesa Gropley ran for North Sioux City’s Ward 2 Council, with Bogenrief receiving 100 votes and Gropley receiving 53.

The polls closed at 7 p.m.