NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The clean-up at the derailment in North Sioux City continues after the derailed cars have been cleared.

Union County Emergency Management Director Jason Westcott said in a release that the derailed train was cleared from the tracks by D&I Railroad with assistance from BNSF as of later Thursday afternoon. Additionally, preparation to replace the damaged train bridge has been started.

With the cars cleared, Main Street/Highway 105 under the bridge is expected to open Friday afternoon.

A D&I Railroad train derailed Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. at a railroad crossing over Main Street/Highway 105 near Military Road. A total of 16 railcars derailed at the time. Of those, 11 railcars were hopper cars and empty. The remaining five railcars were tanker cars carrying ethanol.

There was no spill from any railcars and no one was injured.