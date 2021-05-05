North Sioux City hosting food truck event throughout summer

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – North Sioux City is hosting a food truck event twice a month throughout this summer.

The Gateway campus is holding “North Sioux City Food Truck Tuesdays” on every first and third Tuesday from June to September this year.

This event will take place in the CNOS Fieldhouse/United Sports Academy parking lot at 300 Centennial Drive in North Sioux City. The trucks will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are excited to make this a regular event and bring the community together in a fun, safe

environment. A one-time food truck event was held in October 2019 with the

intention of it becoming a regular event in 2020. Due to the pandemic plans were pushed back,

but we are excited to gather again this coming summer,” said Executive Director of the North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation Andrew Nilges.



For more information about the food trucks in attendance or extra details, visit the Food Truck Tuesday Facebook event page. For questions about the event, contact Andrew Nilges at 712-444-0826 or Andrew.Nilges@northsiouxcitydevelopment.com.