North Sioux City fire station turns old hoses into symbolic flag

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – A North Sioux City fire station is giving some old equipment new life.

Firefighter Joe Pham made a Thin Red Line flag out of fire hoses that could no longer be used to put out fires. It now hangs in the North Sioux City Fire Department.

Pham said the flag resonates with him and his fellow crew mates.

“I just had a gut feeling that I wanted to make this flag for them and show respect to all the firefighters that sacrificed themselves.” said Pham.

Pham got help with the project from two of his fellow firefighters and the captain of the department.

