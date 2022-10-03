NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — First responders rarely get the chance to interact with the public outside of tough times, but with Fire Prevention Week just around the corner, the North Sioux City Fire Department opened held an open house.

The fire department opened its doors to help people from the community be prepared for anything by encouraging them to have a fire escape plan.

Outside, kids toured the fire trucks and take turns using the fire hose.

KCAU 9 spoke with some firemen about why events are a great way to give back to the community.

“It’s a way for us to get to know the community,” said Tyler Kruse. “It’s a great way to connect with kids and show them that we are people. Fires are very scary situations so we just want them to be as prepared as possible.”

The North Sioux City Fire Department is a combination department with 29 volunteers from the community.