NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — A local fire department opened its doors to the public on Sunday for a sneak peek at their operations.

The North Sioux City Fire Department held its annual Open House with more than a few dozen people in attendance.

People had the chance to tour the fire station, meet the firefighters, and climb aboard different fire trucks and vehicles.

The North Sioux City Fire Chief said that hosting these events is a great way to promote the station and garner possible volunteers in the future.

“I mean, it’s hard to find help anywhere, and to find volunteer help is even harder, but we got a good group of people,” Chief Bill Pappas said. “They’re very involved and we have a good community support system so we’re always looking for more help.”

Free food such as hot dogs and drinks were also available at the Open House.