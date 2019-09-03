Siouxland family speaks out after daughter mauled by dog

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU)- A North Sioux City girl is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a neighborhood dog. The attack happened over the holiday weekend, leaving her with dozens of stitches and bruises to her arms, face, and ear.

“I was told if it was a couple of inches lower I wouldn’t have my daughter,” said Ashley Oakley Lilly’s mother.

Ashley Oakley is the mother of seven-year-old Lilly Johnson.

“It was really, really scary,” said Lilly who was attacked by a dog.

Lilly went to visit a friend down the street. She says when her friend greeted her at the door, the dog did too. Lilly says her friend tried to pull the dog back, but couldn’t.

“Then it bit my arm and started swinging me around by my hair,” said Lilly.

She was rushed to the hospital where she underwent a two-hour surgery for her injuries.

“She’s strong, even the EMTs in the ambulance told us she’s the strongest seven-year-old she’s ever met,” said Ashley.

North Sioux City Police Chief Richard Headid said they’re still investigating the incident. He says they know the dog was up-to-date on its shots, and this was the first time the dog has been reported for an attack. Because of that, the dog will not be put down.

“I don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” said Lilly.

Lilly’s mom hopes there’s a lesson to be learned in all of this, for pet owners and parents.

“Make sure you vaccinate your animals. If you know it’s a vicious animal, I mean I get it you love your animals, I love mine. But you know, you have to take the proper precautions. You can’t let little kids open the door with that kind of stuff running around the house,” said Ashley.

Oakley says Lilly has a long road to recovery ahead of her. That recovery is not only physical but mental as well. The family plans to slowly re-introduce their three dogs to Lilly, when she gets back home.