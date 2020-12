NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – North Sioux City has issued a snow emergency for Tuesday.

The snow emergency will start on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and end on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

Officials are asking residents to move their vehicles from the streets for a proper plowing. Vehicles that are left on streets during snow emergencies may be towed at the owner’s expense.