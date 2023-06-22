NORTH SIOUX CITY, S. D. (KCAU) — A ribbon cutting took place on a newly refurbished stretch of road Thursday in North Sioux City

For 23 years it has been the goal for city officials to make the area surrounding Exit 2, the entrance to the city off the highway, more accessible and appealing to future development.

“So up to this point, the southwest end of town here has not had access that would allow for a residential, commercial development. This is now going to change that, so along with four other projects we currently have out here in this direction this is going to hopefully bring the city a great deal of growth,” says eric christensen, city administrator

The most recent bid out for construction was $7 million contract for a new lift station and sewer drainage.

There’s no timetable for when this project might be finished.