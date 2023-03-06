NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The North Sioux City City Council passed a resolution to share senior activities program with the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

According to city documents, the City of North Sioux City would pay for the yearly memberships for its residents to attend the center.

People who qualify are anyone over the age of 65 who can prove that they live in North Sioux City. Those who are interested must come to city hall to verify their age and residence.

“It just seems smart to try to work with them, and they’ve been very cooperative. I think that we can promote their activities for our seniors and we can do so at probably less cost to the city than if we tried to run the same type of a program again out of our senior center,” said North Sioux City Administrator Eric Christensen.

The Siouxland Center for Active Generation’s board needs to approve the resolution before the membership program procedure is official.