North Sioux City bars, restaurants ordered to close

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – With a debate raging over who has the authority to issue a temporary ban on dine-in service at South Dakota restaurants and bars and closing casino’s in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, another Siouxland community is taking precautions on its own.

After South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said that kind of order is not within her powers, North Sioux City’s city council passed an emergency resolution Wednesday night that closes dine-in services at bars, restaurants and casinos. The resolution goes into effect Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

Some of the businesses had already closed, but city leaders said the order ensures all non-essential businesses to be put on hold.

“We’re a population of 2500-2700 people, and we have the State of Iowa closed down. I just want to make it clear that I don’t want to harm our residents. I know there’s no test available. I think we’re doing what we can do to try and slow this up.” said North Sioux City Mayor Randy Fredericksen.

Fredericksen said the city will reevaluate the situation at the council’s next meeting and make changes to the order if conditions permit.