NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The City of North Sioux City has been awarded more than $15,000,000 in funding for a realignment project.

According to a release from the City of North Sioux City, the announcement was made Thursday that as part of a $1.5 trillion federal appropriations bill, $17,000,000 will be used to purchase land and construct infrastructure.

A new road, water line, and sewer lines are in the plans for the Northshore Drive realignment project, and the release indicated that it would alleviate traffic congestion and safety issues.

“The North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation is grateful to Senator Mike Rounds and his Legislative Aide Jackie Bossman for their support of the Northshore Drive project,” said Executive Director of the North Sioux City Development Corporation Andrew Nilges, “The approved funding will result in a safer North Sioux City, as well as help the city respond to the needs of a growing, thriving community.”

Improved traffic flow and safer commutes for those traveling to North Sioux City and the Dakota Valley School District are predicted to be the result of adding a road to the north of Northshore Drive, according to the release.

City Administrator Eric Christensen said, “This project will allow us to address long-standing traffic congestion and safety concerns on Northshore Drive while at the same time allowing the city to put in place the infrastructure necessary for future expansion.”