North Sioux businesses begin opening their doors

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD. (KCAU) – To open for business or not. That’s the dilemma business owners in North Sioux City are facing after the city council voted earlier this week to reboot business.

Tuesday afternoon the city of North Sioux City released a statement that their mayor has chosen to resign, this coming after the city council voted to reopen businesses.

“The numbers are high in the tri-state and the governor opened up the state of South Dakota but 200 miles up in South Dakota means nothing to me. We have a town of 90,000 beside us that is shut down. That’s where the problem is at. You have people coming over here, you know, to gamble and drink and whatever and I don’t feel like that is a necessity,” said Randy Fredricksen, the former mayor.

Fredricksen claims that some members of the city council are misusing their power.

“The people voted me in here and that is where the 72 voice calls come from yesterday. My phone rang off the hook. People begged me not to resign but the pressure is so bad with no help, you know, micromanaging all of those above the city can not run this way,” said Fredricksen.

Councilman Dan Parks is now serving as acting mayor. KCAU 9 reached out to every member of the North Sioux City Council to ask them about the vote and former mayor’s allegations. They have not responded to our inquiries.

Businesses all over North Sioux city are now deciding whether to open to the public or wait for COVID cases to decline. The owner of Townhouse Pizza is choosing to only allow carryout.

“We made that decision just based off of not knowing how long the COVID is going to last. If we know 100% for sure it’s not going to affect our community or bussinesses, then we will open,” said Tonya Maryott.

Several casinos are now open to the public. Zort’s Primetime and Casino is waiting till Monday to open, taking extra precautions for their customers.

“For this business, it’s life and death. We are a small family-owned business. We need the income to continue having this business that we have had for over 32 years,” said Della Zortman, the general manager of Zort’s.