North Platte man arrested on several charges after pursuit through cornfields

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a North Platte man on several charges after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested Rickey Russell, 53, of North Plate, for:

  • Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
  • Willful reckless driving
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Fictitious license plates
  • Driving under suspension
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities said at around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Lincoln Navigator for displaying fictitious license plates near 14th and Buffalo streets in North Platte.

Officials said the Navigator sped off towards the west and the trooper began a pursuit as the vehicle was turning north out of North Platte.

The Navigator drove through two cornfields before stopping near the Buffalo Bill Campground.

Authorities said the driver, Russell, fled but was quickly captured by troopers.

He also had an active warrant out of Lincoln County and is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories