North Platte man arrested on several charges after pursuit through cornfields

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a North Platte man on several charges after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested Rickey Russell, 53, of North Plate, for:

Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Willful reckless driving

Obstructing a peace officer

Fictitious license plates

Driving under suspension

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities said at around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Lincoln Navigator for displaying fictitious license plates near 14th and Buffalo streets in North Platte.

Officials said the Navigator sped off towards the west and the trooper began a pursuit as the vehicle was turning north out of North Platte.

The Navigator drove through two cornfields before stopping near the Buffalo Bill Campground.

Authorities said the driver, Russell, fled but was quickly captured by troopers.

He also had an active warrant out of Lincoln County and is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.

