North Platte man arrested for aiding two suspects in California homicide

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has arrested a North Platte man on several charges that are related to a search for two fugitives in January.

The NSP arrested Tyler Corbit, 30, on Tuesday in North Platte on five felony charges related to aiding and abetting.

Authorities said investigators found out that Corbit had helped his brothers, Chris Corbit and Jeremy Bailey, as law enforcement in multiple states were looking for them in early January.

The two men were wanted in connection with a homicide investigation from the Tulare County Sherrif’s Office in California.

Officials said both men traveled to Nebraska, which prompted NSP to issue an alert to the public on January 5 to avoid contact and report any sightings to 911.

Bailey and Chris Corbit left Nebraska and were found and arrested in Utah by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Tyler Corbit is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.

