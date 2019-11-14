North Middle School offers beginner sign language course

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here in Siouxland, a group of students are getting a unique opportunity to learn a new language.

A beginner’s sign language course being offered to students at North Middle School.

The big classroom, full of kids giving up their free time to attend the first of three sessions in this course.

“I like to learn a lot of different things to have my varieties open. So when I’m older, I can have more choices of what I want to do,” says Grace Staber, 7th grader at North Middle School.

“Students that are taking the class, I think, the biggest benefit for them is obviously the start of a second language for them. And being able to just grow their friendships with deaf and hard of hearing kids in Sioux City here,” says Sandy Leach, Educational Interpreter for Northwest Area Educational Agency (AEA).

These beginner classes were made possible thanks to the Sioux City Quota Club for generously providing funds to help pay for the materials needed.