SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After all the jazz and concert competitions are over, North High is experimenting with new styles.

A mariachi band composed of students from all walks of music is rehearsing for the school’s first-ever mariachi concert set for Cinco de Mayo.

North’s band director is even creating custom versions of classic Mexican songs for the kids to play which he said they are having a great time with.

“It’s been a really great time rehearsing with them, especially after school when they’re just trying to blow some steam and make some music with their friends after school.”

He goes on to say that he hopes that they grow the group and maybe even play in competitions in the future.