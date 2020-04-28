North High seniors pick up cap and gowns for virtual commencement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As Siouxland students spend another week learning online, there is a small glimmer of hope for seniors.

Students at North High School picked up their graduation caps and gowns to be worn during virtual commencement ceremonies here.

North High School Principal Ryan Dumkrieger said it’s all part of helping seniors remember they have reached an important milestone despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re definitely disappointed in how things are turning out, but they’re remarkably upbeat as well. You know, the thank yous, the smiles, the waves. Knowing that this is as normal as they’re getting as of now, getting their caps and gowns, go home and try them on and feel like a graduate,” Dumkrieger said.

Three separate virtual ceremonies are planned on May 23. That’s the original date set for Sioux City school graduations.