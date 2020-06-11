North High School’s basketball team recognized as Iowa Pride Challenge winner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The North High School basketball program has been recognized as an Iowa Pride Challenge winner for the 2019-2020 season.

Winners of the Iowa Pride Challenge were announced in May. There were more than 150 schools that participated in the Pride Challenge initiative, and only five winners were selected.

“Your school’s efforts stood out as a service award winner for the 2019-2020 Pride Challenge,” IHSAA Assistant Director, Chad Elsberry said.

The Iowa Pride Challenge recognizes schools for conducting scrimmages and community service projects to benefit charitable organizations and causes in the community.

North High School’s service project, Everyone Eats, was developed to help raise awareness about food insecurity.

A can food drive helped students disseminate information about food insecurity while also supporting efforts to reduce food insecurities locally.

The canned food items that were collected were donated to the North High food pantry and then distributed to local families.

As a Pride Challenge winner, North High School received a $500 award.

The award will be used to fund a future service-learning project in order to continue the spirit of giving according to school officials.

