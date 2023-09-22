SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Every home, workplace, and entertainment venue should have at least one fire extinguisher, but the device won’t help if you don’t know how to use it.

That’s why students in the Sioux City Career Academy’s Culinary Arts Program got a hands-on demonstration and training on fire extinguishers on Friday. The training will apply to the student’s service-safe certification as well.

“It is very easy. I would definitely recommend keeping one in your household or kitchen. Pull the pin, aim, squeeze, spray, and sweep, and yeah that’s what we’ve been going by,” said Lizzy Collins of Sioux City North High School.

“A few years ago we had this training and the next day we had a student who actually was working in a restaurant and they knew exactly what to do, said Kelsey Miller, a teacher at North High,” Pro-Start Teacher Kelsey Miller said.

Miller also says it’s not uncommon to hear that workers are not always given fire extinguisher training which added to the importance of Friday’s hands-on experience.