SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — North High School students in the culinary arts class got to learn about food trucks Tuesday.

For the past three years, Tyson Sanchez, the owner of Dagas Mexican Grill, has taught students how to operate and run a food truck. Sanchez shared with students about his experiences as an owner and how others can run a successful business.

Sanchez said students can apply what he teaches them into other jobs as well.

“I just think there’s a lot of good skills that they can learn from when owning a business or operating a food truck, and I think they could take a lot from it. whether they apply into a profession or if they want to start their own carrier with it,” said Sanchez.

For the next few weeks, students will put their cooking skills to the test, making their own food truck meals and competing in Food Truck Wars mid-March of this year.