North High School student receives $40,000 scholarship, guaranteed Amazon internship

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A senior at Sioux City North High School was given the opportunity of a lifetime by accepting a $40,000 scholarship and a guaranteed internship from Amazon.

According to the Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD), Tinh Tran was named one of 100 Amazon Future Engineer scholarship recipients, receiving $40,000 to study computer science at his choice of college. Tran is also guaranteed a paid internship at Amazon after completing his freshman year of college.

Tinh is active in robotics and the national honors society at North High School. He is also enrolled in the IT and systems pathway at the Sioux City Career Academy.

“Tinh is a hard-working natural born leader in the classroom,” said Mary Hunt, teacher in the Sioux City Career Academy. “He is a highly motivated problem-solver who perseveres until the task is completed. Tinh has participated in extra-curricular activities, and I have seen him excel in CyberPatriots and CyberStart America. Because of these awesome characteristics, Tinh is extremely deserving of this award.”

Recipients were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including their academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals, and financial need.

Amazon Future Engineer is a computer science education program meant to inspire and educate millions of students globally, including hundreds of thousands of students in the U.S. each year.