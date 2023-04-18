SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — North High School students raised several thousand dollars for UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

According to a release from UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, the students raised a total of $15,054 through their annual Dance Marathon, sponsorships, product fundraising, and a coin competition leading up to the event.

“This event was entirely put on by Siouxland kids for Siouxland kids,” said director of Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Foundation Stacy Stelk, “They brainstormed all the fundraising ideas and set a goal of raising $15,000.”

There were more than 100 participants at the Dance Marathon, which was supported by Sunflower Boutique, Northwest Bank, Perry Way Bouquet, Midwest Mobile Glass, The Greenwell Family, Pizza Ranch, Kletschke Wealth Management Group, and T’s to Pleeze.

The release states that the Dance Marathon is a nationwide movement involving college and high school students across the country. Students learn leadership and life skills while raising funds and interacting with children’s hospital patients and families.

Fundraisers like these are used to enhance children’s healthcare services at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, according to the release.

Additional information about St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network can be found by visiting the website or calling 712-279-3900.