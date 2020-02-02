North High School hosts Midwest regional dance competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s largest regional dance competition was back for its 32nd year.

Around 300 dancers from 19 schools from all around the Midwest descended on Sioux City’s North High School on Saturday, bringing the best of the best to Siouxland. Dancers look forward to the competition every year.

“I have dancers that are 5-years-old and they’ve been dancing with me. Now they’re seniors in high school. So just to watch the advancement, they always look forward to this. M.A. is a huge deal to them,” said April Netley the Sioux City North dance coach.

If you were wondering what it takes to put on on a competition of this caliber, Netley said there are over 150 shifts over the course of the day for her and her volunteers to cover.

