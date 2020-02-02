North High School hosts Midwest regional dance competition

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s largest regional dance competition was back for its 32nd year.

Around 300 dancers from 19 schools from all around the Midwest descended on Sioux City’s North High School on Saturday, bringing the best of the best to Siouxland. Dancers look forward to the competition every year.

“I have dancers that are 5-years-old and they’ve been dancing with me. Now they’re seniors in high school. So just to watch the advancement, they always look forward to this. M.A. is a huge deal to them,” said April Netley the Sioux City North dance coach.

If you were wondering what it takes to put on on a competition of this caliber, Netley said there are over 150 shifts over the course of the day for her and her volunteers to cover.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories