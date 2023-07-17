SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland student-athlete is taking big steps to support the under-served.

Demarico Young, a deaf Sioux City North High School football player, unveiled his nonprofit on Monday. The Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation aims to help poor, disabled, and at-risk kids succeed in the classroom and on the field.

One of the foundation’s first actions will be able to collect new and gently used equipment to donate to area kids who can’t afford the supplies themselves, a situation that Demarico and his family found themselves in not so long ago.

“It means a lot to me that my son doing something good for the community and I love him for that cause he knows the struggle we went through and he don’t want nobody else to go through it,” Demarico’s mother Sholanda Warfield said.

“Really full access for those who may have a disability of any kind and the ability to play without worry for those who might not be able to afford.”

The donation boxes are set up at Siouxland Community Health Center along with QR codes for monetary donations.