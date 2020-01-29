North High School Esports Club receives $5,000 check from Sioux City Public Schools Foundation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A club at a Siouxland high school has been awarded $5,000 to help them play video games, but they play games competitively.

North High School’s Esports Club received the check from the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation.

The money will go towards the purchase of components to build five specialized computers for the club.

The club’s coach saying that the new computers will help his team compete at a new level.

“So now that we’re going to have the ability to have five computers on-site that actually work for gaming and even video editing. We’ve thought through a ton of other ways that the computers can be used within the school, we’re just really excited,” said Travis Monk, North High School Esports coach.

School district employees help raise funds for the grant, which any teacher can then apply for.