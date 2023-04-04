NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — North Fork Area Transit (NFAT), the non-profit transit service in Norfolk, has reopened to the public.

NFAT announced in March they planned to reopen on April 3. They currently only offer Telelift services, a scheduled ride service. Bus routes and other services will be announced at a later time.

The transit service had to close temporarily after General Manager Jeffery Stewart allegedly embezzled $740,000 from the company. A criminal investigation was opened in December 2022, and officials said the transit agency had about hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt in debt and unpaid invoices.

NFAT then worked through the month of February to fundraise $500,000 so that they could receive an additional $500,000 grant from the Johnny Carson Foundation. The fundraising helped the transit agency pay off debt, hire drivers and get their vehicles back on the road.

The agency is operating from its previous headquarters located at 222 N. 4th Street in Norfolk. NFAT will continue to post future updates on its website as more information because available.