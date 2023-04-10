NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — North Fork Area Transit is back on the road in Norfolk, Nebraska.

On April 3, the first passengers of the North Fork Area Transit were able to ride once again after the program came to a halt due to alleged misuse of funds.

For now, the system is an on-demand service, but Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning told KCAU 9 that the return is a relief to many.

“Using the system to get medical appointments, to get to the store, those types of things. So all across the community, there was, and there is great need, and it’s great to have the service back,” Moenning said.

The transit service hopes to bring back regular pick-up routes this summer.