NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) has released ridership data that has been collected since the service reopened in April.

The numbers provided by NFAT show that they have had a strong start to the service’s reopening.

The data shows that they have been providing more than 3,000 rides every month with the exception of the agency’s opening in April where they provided around 2,000.

“The need for public transit in our community is real and this data confirms it. We are so thankful to our community for seeing that need and supporting our return to operations, ” stated Lacy Kimes, North Fork Area Transit Board President.

The exact numbers for each month can be viewed below.

April – 2,002

May – 3,264

June – 3,387

July – 3,218

Rides with NFAT can be scheduled by calling the transit office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. More details can be found on their website.