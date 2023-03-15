NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) has announced a tentative reopening date set for early April.

After recently wrapping up its fundraising campaign, NFAT is working on its plans to reopen the transit agency.

According to a release from NFAT, they’re adopting a smaller service model in order to provide services they believe the public needs most, such as TeleLift rides.

The planned reopening date is currently planned for April 3, and bus routes will be shown off at a later date.

The Nebraska State Mobility Management Team is working with board members to hire staff, which includes former employees.

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. The fundraising portion was a huge undertaking and it has taken us a couple weeks to finalize all deposits and begin issuing payments to past vendors,” stated Corinne Donahue, Senior Planner with the State Mobility Management Team.

“We are very excited to see riders on our buses again and we want to do everything we can to ensure they have a positive experience with every aspect of our services,” stated Lacy Kimes, North Fork Area Board Vice President.

The agency will operate from its previous headquarters located at 222 N. 4th Street in Norfolk.

NFAT will continue to post future updates on its website as more information because available.