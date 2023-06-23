IOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– A North Dakota couple have spent their last 2 summers sailing down the Missouri River.

Leah and Brice Neugebauer have been avid boaters for many years, but recently the couple decided to go on a voyage inspired by history.

“Life is better on the water,” said Leah Neugebauer, North Dakota Boater.

In 2020, the Neugebauers bought a sailboat that would change their lives.

“Brice decided it would be a really cool thing to try and take it all the way down the Missouri River. You know Lewis and Clark did it all those years ago, we thought it would be really cool to kinda trace their steps,” said Leah.

Since 2021, the couple has spent many weeks sailing down the Missouri, the Neugebauers started their journey from Mandan, North Dakota, and each year they end at a different city. Which becomes the starting point for the next year’s leg.

“The end step for this trip we think is probably Bellevue, Nebraska and then next year we’ll start from Bellevue and then hopefully get to Saint Louis,” said Leah.

And while Leah says they have made great progress on their 1,800 mile trip, weather and other factors have slowed them down.

“It’s been really interesting as far as navigating the river, because it’s truly not navigable in some spots. so lots of sand bars, lots of trees,” said Leah.

Despite the obstacles, Leah and Brice say the beauty they have witnessed during the trip makes it worth it.

“Seeing this area of the country from the water is a whole different perspective than what most people get to see. You know they maybe just see a little bit of it when they’re driving, but we’re seeing it from the water so it’s a whole new perspective,” said Leah.

Leah and Brice Neugebauer expect to make it to Saint Louis, Missouri next year. And after reaching their goal, they are unsure where the river will take them next.