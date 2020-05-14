Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA to reopen June 1

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City said they plan to reopen in the coming weeks.

The facilities will begin a phased reopening on June 1, following the guidance of state and local health authorities.

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA CEO Rhonda Robson said that while they are committed to Siouxland after having made it through many challenges over the many years, but they are excited to reopen to the community.

“We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential,” Robson said. “It has been hard on all of us over the last few months, and the Y has worked hard to find ways to strengthen our community through this crisis like offering child care for essential workers, establishing partnerships in order to distribute more than 220,000 meals for our community and creating virtual opportunities, the Y was, is, and will continue to be committed to our Siouxland community.”

In addition to cleaning and sanitizing the facilities, policies and programs have been changed to help with social distancing.

Robson said that the first phase of reopening the facility will include the following.

New facility hours

Opening to members only

Closing mid-day to clean

Access to wellness equipment spread out The equipment will also be staffed for frequent cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day

Lap swimming with only one person to a lane

Modified group exercise schedule adhering to social distancing recommendations and cleaning protocol for equipment

Offered swim lessons with new guidelines for safety

Summer camp planned for June 8 with new policy, procedures and guidelines.

Robson said the YMCA is grateful to the people who have helped them during the pandemic and that they plan to continue serving the community.

“We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community. More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people – people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community. We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you,” Robson said.

