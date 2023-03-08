SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Jebro Inc., the parent company of Knife River, donated $100,000 to the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA Wednesday.

It is to kickstart local donations for a more than $4 million expansion that would bring more childcare to Siouxland. The Y plans to add more classrooms to be able to house more kids during the day as well as expand hours to as late as 10 p.m. for parents that don’t work normal 9 a.m.-5 p.m. shifts.

“We are what called a childcare desert and that means that there’s more than three kiddos for every license spot that there is in the community. So, there’s a big gap right here in the middle of Siouxland. We fit right in the middle of it, like we’re right smack dab in the middle of that childcare desert,” said Rhonda Robson of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The Y hopes to break ground on the project in the upcoming summer and have it up and running by 2024.