Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA plans reopening strategies

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Among the area businesses again looking to welcome customers is the metro’s largest physical fitness center, the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City.

Members will be welcomed back beginning June 1st.

Lots of work is already underway preparing the expansive facility.

CEO Rhonda Robson says operating a facility like the Y in a tri-state area where state guidelines vary presents unique challenges.

“As we’re opening up we’re learning just like everybody else about what the procedures are going to be,” Robson said. “So although I have [a] paper of what those procedures will look like, until we open up the door we’re not going to know exactly how that’s going to unfold.”

For now, Robson says the Y has established two different game plans for resuming operations. Each depending on what restriction Governor Ricketts loosens in the coming days.

Restrictions will be in place regardless but Robson says reopening day can’t arrive soon enough.

“We’re just excited to get people back in our building, we’re so happy knowing that we will be able to see our members,” Robson said.

A second and third phase of reopening will be announced at a later time. Those interested can read what is included in the Y’s Phase 1 plan at nwsymca.org

