SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A local organization is kicking off its fall fundraising campaign and offering a sneak peek of its newest project!

The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA held a community celebration called “Tacos for Tots” where guests enjoyed tacos while learning about the organization’s youth development programs.

They also got a look at the Y’s Early Learning and Youth Development Center project. An official with the Y states that they’ve secured more than $3 million toward a $4.6 million goal thanks to community support.

“The amount of money that a provider like the YMCA needs to have in order to fulfill quality care, but families can’t afford that. So we’re trying to raise funds right now also for the operation side of things to keep those fees lower,” said Rhonda Robson, with Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA said.

The $4.6 million will go towards a 12-thousand-foot expansion project that will add 100 new childcare spots, programs for school-aged kids and teens, and more.

The Y’s Early Learning and Youth Development initiative began back in 2019.